Indiana's top youth says award not just about him

GARY — The third time was definitely a charm for Marcus Steele Jr.

After finishing runner-up twice as top youth for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, he won the local honor.

Then, last week, he advanced to the state competition, where he won again.

That makes three straight Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year honors for the local organization of 10 clubs.

“I’m just another kid from Gary, Indiana,” said Steele, 18, a senior at Calumet New Tech High School. “Winning is a pleasure, but it’s not for me. It’s for these other kids who look up to me. They’re thinking, 'he did it, I can do the same.'”

Steele said many of the young people with whom he interacts at the club have no mentors at home.

“They need to blow off some steam and they’re so excited to be around other kids,” Steele said. “I truly do believe I can make an impact with these kids.”