Indoor dining restrictions eased in suburban Cook County

The same day Chicago loosened pandemic-related restrictions on indoor dining, suburban Cook County did the same.

Like the city, the county is allowing indoor dining at 50% capacity or 50 patrons per room, whichever is less. The change, announced by the Cook County Department of Public Health, went into effect Tuesday.

The health department order also loosened protocols for events and other businesses besides bars and restaurants, which also are limited to 50% of capacity.

The news was good for restaurant owners near the state line, who have been losing customers to Indiana competitors operating under looser guidelines.

"The more we open up, the more promising everything looks," said Dorian Menchaca, who owns Don Pedro's Mexican Restaurant and Grill in Calumet City.

Indoor dining was banned altogether for nearly three months before returning at 25% capacity about a month ago.

Menchaca appreciates the opportunity to welcome more customers. But he noted the lack of notice for the easing of restrictions makes for staffing issues.

"The No. 1 obstacle is getting people back in the kitchen," he said.