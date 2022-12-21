INDOT, South Shore Line prepare for winter storm and treacherous travel

The Indiana Department of Transportation and South Shore Line announced plans Wednesday to closely monitor weather conditions and ensure safety during a winter storm expected to begin Thursday.

INDOT announced plans to send over 1,000 trucks to plow and salt snowy roads during the season's first winter storm. Snow plow and truck rivers will carry on their duties Thursday afternoon through the weekend, INDOT said, remaining in "full force" to clean up roads and ensure road safety after the storm.

The South Shore Line said it will monitor conditions as ice and heavy snow can adversely impact track, overhead wire and other mechanical components. However, officials anticipate the trains will run as scheduled.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. A blizzard warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for areas of Porter and LaPorte County.

While INDOT said their goal is to make roads "passable," they advise motorists to avoid roads if possible Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service recommends avoiding travel in the storm and warns drivers of the possibility of slick road conditions.

"Falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible," the National Weather Service said in a statement Tuesday. "Roads may become ice-covered as temperatures rapidly fall late Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening."

If travel is extremely necessary, INDOT said motorists should slow down, increase following distance, avoid crowding plow trucks and allow extra time to reach destinations. Travelers should pack an emergency kit with supplies such as blankets, extra clothing, snacks, water and a phone charger.

Train passengers are advised to arrive early at boarding stations and to exercise caution in parking lots and train platforms. Plan to anticipate train delays due to the weather.

Updates on road conditions can be found on 511in.org and train conditions on mysouthshoreline.com.

