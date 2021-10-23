INDOT to hold winter jobs hiring event

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a winter hiring event Thursday at its Gary and Plymouth sub-district headquarters.

The events are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time, and are two of eight being held around the state.

The Gary location is at 7601 Melton Road. The Plymouth event is at 2845 Jack Greenlee Drive.

INDOT is hiring full-time winter seasonal employees at a wage of $20 per hour, with on-call snow plow drivers earning $24 per hour.

Winter seasonal employees must have a Commercial Driver’s License at the time of interview. Winter seasonal drivers who work full-time may qualify for $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses.

INDOT is also recruiting for other job openings, including highway technicians, mechanics and engineers.

Registration is not required to attend the event. INDOT recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information on open positions and careers with INDOT.

Visit INDOTjobs.com for more information, or email careers@indot.in.gov.

