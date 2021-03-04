 Skip to main content
INDOT to utilize 'zipper' merges this construction season
INDOT to utilize 'zipper' merges this construction season

indot zipper

This graphic shows the correct way to utilize the zipper merge.

 Provided by INDOT

Drivers on two-lane state roads approaching a lane closure will be told to "merge early" this year, as the Indiana Department of Transportation transitions to "zipper" merges at construction and maintenance projects.

Zipper merges encourage drivers to use both lanes up to a merge point near the lane closure, when they'll be asked to take turns merging into the single lane. Zipper merges are designed to keep traffic moving by allowing drivers to use both lanes until reaching the merge point.

While drivers' inclination is often to merge as soon as they're aware of a lane closure, INDOT said with the zipper merge they should stay in their current lane when they see a sign alerting them to a lane closure ahead. Drivers in the lane that's closing should only merge when they reach the designated merge point, and drivers in the open lane should allow one vehicle to enter their lane.

The zipper merge is safer than merging earlier, according to INDOT, and reduces congestion and more abrupt changes in speed.

"When a zipper merge is in place, be respectful of other drivers who wait to merge until just before the lane ends — they’re doing it right!" the transportation agency said in its announcement.

INDOT lists these advantages to the zipper merge:

• Reduces speed differences between two lanes.

• Reduces queue length by up to 40%.

• Reduces congestion and keeps traffic moving smoothly.

• Creates a sense of fairness and equity that all lanes are moving at the same rate.

• Brings order to the merging process.

In situations where traffic is flowing at highway speeds with no or minimal backups, drivers should merge early to the open lane, according to INDOT. While some work zones are not conducive to use of a zipper merge, signage will be present if one is in use in a particular zone.

Visit bit.ly/INDOTZipperMerge on the INDOT website for more information.

