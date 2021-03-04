INDOT to utilize 'zipper' merges this construction season

Drivers on two-lane state roads approaching a lane closure will be told to "merge early" this year, as the Indiana Department of Transportation transitions to "zipper" merges at construction and maintenance projects.

Zipper merges encourage drivers to use both lanes up to a merge point near the lane closure, when they'll be asked to take turns merging into the single lane. Zipper merges are designed to keep traffic moving by allowing drivers to use both lanes until reaching the merge point.

While drivers' inclination is often to merge as soon as they're aware of a lane closure, INDOT said with the zipper merge they should stay in their current lane when they see a sign alerting them to a lane closure ahead. Drivers in the lane that's closing should only merge when they reach the designated merge point, and drivers in the open lane should allow one vehicle to enter their lane.

The zipper merge is safer than merging earlier, according to INDOT, and reduces congestion and more abrupt changes in speed.

"When a zipper merge is in place, be respectful of other drivers who wait to merge until just before the lane ends — they’re doing it right!" the transportation agency said in its announcement.