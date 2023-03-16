The Indiana Department of Transportation's effort to relieve traffic congestion on Interstate 80/94 — called the 80/94 FlexRoad project — has an updated website that includes new maps, FAQs and updated project information.

At IndianaFlexRoad.com, visitors can sign up to receive project updates by email or text. INDOT is also launching pages on Facebook and Twitter to provide current information on the project, which is subject to an environmental study to help determine strategies — such as dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems — might best help relieve congestion between I-65 and Illinois 394. Others include improved signage, event management and interchange improvements at Broadway and I-65.

A previous study of the 14-mile corridor identified four alternative combinations of strategies to be analyzed in greater detail during the National Environmental Policy Act study, according to INDOT.

The first alternative:

Dynamic shoulder lanes, which use shoulders as traffic lanes to alleviate congestion during peak periods on weekdays and potentially heavy traffic times on Sundays. They also could be used in response to accidents or other incidents in nonpeak periods. Electronic overhead signs would indicate when shoulders are open to traffic. The inside shoulder would have a 45-mph limit.

Event management strategies are intended to reduce congestion by improving operational and maintenance practices, "including by incentivizing tow companies to remove disabled vehicles quickly and safely or increasing Hoosier Helper staff."

Improved signage "increases driver knowledge and awareness of current traffic conditions, helping to reduce crashes and inform motorists."

Interchange improvements at Broadway/I-65 would reduce backups and increase capacity for drivers exiting to Broadway or I-65 southbound.

The second alternative adds:

Ramp metering, which would employ traffic signals on entrance ramps to regulate the entry of vehicles to the highway. “Vehicles traveling from an adjacent arterial roadway would access the on-ramp and stop at the ramp meter traffic signal and then be individually released onto the freeway mainline,” the Planning and Environmental Linkages study says. Use of adaptive ramp metering would control the traffic lights according to actual traffic or an adaptive algorithm, as opposed to a fixed rate. The report recommends ramp meters at Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard, Kennedy Avenue, Cline Avenue, Burr Street, Grant Street and Broadway.

The third alternative removes ramp metering but adds:

Variable speed limits, which "would adjust speed limits based on real-time traffic, roadway incidents, events, work zones, and/or weather conditions,” the study says. The speed limits can be enforceable or advisory. The goal is to reduce speeds in or before areas of congestion in an effort to smooth traffic flow and reduce the risk of collisions. The speed limits would be announced on overhead gantry signs.

Dynamic lane control, involving closing or opening individual traffic lanes “to support needed maintenance and incident management.” Lane closures and openings would be announced by overhead gantry lane-control signals in an effort to promote safety.

Queue warning signs to alert motorists that queues or significant slowdowns have developed ahead, “thus improving traffic safety by reducing the potential for rear-end crashes or other secondary incidents.”

The fourth alternative uses all eight strategies.

The NEPA study is expected to be finalized in late 2024 and will identify a preferred alternative. INDOT expects to let the project in summer 2026 and anticipates construction beginning in late 2026.