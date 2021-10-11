Industrial facility gets Hobart nod

HOBART — As construction continues for an industrial facility on 69th Avenue, an expansion is being sought for the project.

About 18 months ago, Becknell Industrial received approval to construct a 617,000-square-foot building on 69th east of Mississippi Street to lease it to an unnamed tenant.

After COVID-19 hit, the project was scaled down to 280,800 square feet earlier this year, and work has started for that facility.

Becknell returned to the Plan Commission on Thursday with the latest plan, which will expand that site to the full 617,000-square-foot facility.

“This is essentially the same building you saw” when the project originally went before city officials more than a year ago, Paul Thurston, of Becknell, said during the commission meeting.

The commission granted site plan and preliminary subdivision approval for the project, and it also gave a favorable recommendation to amend the planned unit development classification for the initiative. The PUD amendment will go before the City Council for final approval in coming weeks.

Thurston said the tenant for the building remains the same, but the activity that will take place in the facility has changed.