Industrial park plans advance in Hobart

Hallak said there is the potential for a second phase for the development, but no information has been presented yet for that.

Some residents who live near the project site questioned how it would affect them, and they expressed concerns regarding the light, traffic and noise the project could create.

Thurston at that time said the company isn’t allowed to have fixtures that bleed over its property line, and the lighting is designed so it won’t disrupt the neighborhood with light pollution.

Landscaping will be completed there, and a berm and screening are included in plans.

Thurston told the commission Becknell won’t limit hours in which trucks could visit the site.

As plans for that project advance, the city continues with an initiative to enhance 69th Avenue.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart has completed the first phase of a project widening and reconstructing the road, and the improvements are necessary for development along 69th. Gralik also said 69th is expected to have more traffic even if no development occurs there because more drivers are using the street to avoid U.S. 30.