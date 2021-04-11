 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Industrial park plans advance in Hobart
alert urgent

Industrial park plans advance in Hobart

Hobart City Hall (copy)
Times File Photo

HOBART — Hobart planners give preliminary OK to a scaled-down industrial development business proposed for NorthWind Crossings.

Plans as presented by Paul Thurston, of Becknell Industrial, are to construct a 280,800-square-foot building on 69th east of Mississippi Street on approximately half of the 51 acres.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

The building will be used as a conduit warehouse, Thurston said.

The company would like to get everything wrapped up by the early part of May so a groundbreaking on the project could go forward sometime after that.

Last year Becknell Industrial received approval for a 617,000-square-foot building on 69th east of Mississippi Street, and AMI LLC was the proposed tenant.

“As everybody knows, COVID happened and we put the project on hold,” Joe Hallak, of Becknell, told the Plan Commission at its March meeting.

Hallak said AMI continues to be the tenant for a building there, but the scope of the development has been reduced.

“It has shrunken down to 280,800 square feet,” Hallak said.

The number of docks for the site have been reduced as well as the size of the parking lot.

“But the characteristics haven’t changed, the architectural design hasn’t changed,” Hallak said.

Hallak said there is the potential for a second phase for the development, but no information has been presented yet for that.

Some residents who live near the project site questioned how it would affect them, and they expressed concerns regarding the light, traffic and noise the project could create.

Thurston at that time said the company isn’t allowed to have fixtures that bleed over its property line, and the lighting is designed so it won’t disrupt the neighborhood with light pollution.

Landscaping will be completed there, and a berm and screening are included in plans.

Thurston told the commission Becknell won’t limit hours in which trucks could visit the site.

As plans for that project advance, the city continues with an initiative to enhance 69th Avenue.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart has completed the first phase of a project widening and reconstructing the road, and the improvements are necessary for development along 69th. Gralik also said 69th is expected to have more traffic even if no development occurs there because more drivers are using the street to avoid U.S. 30.

The second phase of the 69th Avenue roadwork is expected to be finished this year, and it includes a roundabout where the road intersects with Colorado Street, Gralik said.

Gallery: C0VID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Norman Westforth Doo-Wop Funeral Procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts