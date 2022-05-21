Infection rates continue to rise statewide, data shows

Two additional deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in the past seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

In the last week, Lake County and Porter County each recorded one death attributed to COVID-19, data updated Friday showed.

In total, the pandemic has accounted for 1,757 deaths in Lake County; 540 in Porter County; 362 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 142 in Jasper County.

Infection numbers have continued to climb in the last week. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,108 per week, up from 936 the previous week.

Lake County leads as the Indiana county with the second-highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start, with a total of 109,555. Marion County, home of the state capitol, leads with 228,530 cases.

Over the state border, 7,075 cases in total have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,136 in Calumet City.

Records show that 57.9% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

