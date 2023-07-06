The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association has named the finalists for its 2023 Influential Women Awards.

The nonprofit named 165 finalists from a pool of more than 320 nominations made by their companies and the general pubic. The finalists include professional women from many leading regional companies such as NIPSCO, Hasse Construction and Luke Family of Brands.

"Becoming a finalist for the Influential Women Awards is an extraordinary achievement in itself, representing the dedication and remarkable contributions of countless exceptional women in our region. We are immensely proud to unveil this year's group of finalists and eagerly anticipate honoring their accomplishments at the upcoming awards banquet,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair.

Influential Women Award finalists named Winners of Influential Women awards are shown at the recent banquet hosted by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

The Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place on Sept. 28 at the Avalon Manor in Hobart. Two winners, an Up and Coming Winner and one Influential Woman winner, will be named in 12 industry categories that include arts, business, economic development, education, finance, health care, law, STEM and service and tourism.

The organization also will bestow special awards in categories including Supporter of the Year and Community Leader of the Year.

Influential Women alumni evaluate submissions before selecting the winners.

For more information, visit NWIIWA.org.