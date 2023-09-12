This year’s Influential Women winners will be announced at the upcoming 12th annual Influential Women awards banquet in Hobart.

Winners will be named from more than 165 finalists at the awards dinner at Avalon Manor.

More than 300 women were nominated in 12 different categories, including arts, business, economic development, education, finance, health care, law, STEM and service and tourism. An Up and Coming winner and Influential Winner will be named in each category.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, which looks to advance women and their careers in Northwest Indiana with networking, education and other initiatives, holds the annual awards to recognize professionals from leading companies across the Region who have distinguished themselves in their fields.

The nonprofit recognizes educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads and caregivers, among other vocations. It also will give special awards for Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.

“With such an amazing group of finalists and nominees, the Influential Women alumni had a real challenge this year in selecting the 2023 winners,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chairperson. “All over our region, women are affecting real change and making a true difference in their communities. We’re so proud to celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners and finalists, and we remain committed to working together as an association to continue to advance women in our region.”

Colleagues and members of the public nominated women from various professional backgrounds across Northwest Indiana. Influential Women alumni winnowed the nominations down, selecting winners who will be announced live at Avalon Manor.

For more information or tickets, visit NWIIWA.org.