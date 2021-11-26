inHealth Ambulance feeds EMS crews on Thanksgiving Day

Times Staff
VALPARAISO — inHealth Ambulance Service served free Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday for any EMS on duty that day.
The dinners were individually packaged meals and any EMS crews who wanted to stop at the ambulance base in Valparaiso and grab a meal to go were welcome to stop by.
inHealth also stopped by many several EMS stations in Lake and Porter counties on Thursday. They distributed 100 meals.
