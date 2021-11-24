 Skip to main content
inHealth Ambulance Service offers holiday meals to EMS crews
2021-11-24

inHealth will stop by many of the EMS stations in Porter County to give food to the on-duty ambulance crews.

 The Times, file

VALPARAISO — inHealth Ambulance Service is serving free Thanksgiving dinners from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday for any EMS on duty that day.

The dinners are all individually packaged meals. Any EMS crews who would like to eat should stop by the ambulance based at 153 W U. S. 6  in Valparaiso during that time period to grab a meal to go.

inHealth will also stop by many of the EMS stations in Porter County to give food to the on-duty ambulance crews.

For more information, call 219-838-4444 or email Ron@IndianaHealth.Care

