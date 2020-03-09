Injured K-9 Dante returns home to partner in tearful reunion after spine surgery

LYNWOOD — Luke Tambrini, a Lynwood police officer and K-9 handler, struggled but couldn't hold back the tears when he was reunited Monday with his longtime partner Dante.

Dante, a lifelong K-9 officer who has served in Lynwood since 2014, returned home to a welcoming reception of dozens of police offers after successfully undergoing a risky spinal cord surgery following a freak accident while on duty.

"This dog means so much to me," Tambrini said, tearing up. "It's been quite the journey. He was definitely excited to come home. The first thing he did when he jumped in the squad car was starting to look around. I told him to lie down and he was like, 'OK.' He felt at home again, and it was just a great feeling. It means the world to me."

Tambrini has been heartbroken over the last few weeks, looking back into the backseat of his squad car and not seeing his partner.

"It's something you cannot not take for granted," he said. "Looking in the mirror and not seeing him there, you will never know that feeling."

While on duty on Feb. 2, Tambrini was playing catch with Dante while on a work break. While chasing the ball, Dante crashed into metal playground equipment, leaving him almost lifeless and at risk of paralysis.