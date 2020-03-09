Injured K-9 Dante returns home to partner in tearful reunion after spine surgery

LYNWOOD — Luke Tambrini, a Lynwood police officer and K-9 handler, struggled but couldn't hold back the tears when he was reunited Monday with his longtime partner Dante.
Dante, a lifelong K-9 officer who has served in Lynwood since 2014, returned home to a welcoming reception of dozens of police offers after successfully undergoing a risky spinal cord surgery following a freak accident while on duty.
"This dog means so much to me," Tambrini said, tearing up. "It's been quite the journey. He was definitely excited to come home. The first thing he did when he jumped in the squad car was starting to look around. I told him to lie down and he was like, 'OK.' He felt at home again, and it was just a great feeling. It means the world to me."
Tambrini has been heartbroken over the last few weeks, looking back into the backseat of his squad car and not seeing his partner.
"It's something you cannot not take for granted," he said. "Looking in the mirror and not seeing him there, you will never know that feeling."
While on duty on Feb. 2, Tambrini was playing catch with Dante while on a work break. While chasing the ball, Dante crashed into metal playground equipment, leaving him almost lifeless and at risk of paralysis.
Staci Goveia, founder of Protecting K9 Heroes, established a GoFundMe page that raised more than $33,000 from donors from around the world, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Dante underwent surgery at MedVet in Chicago where a neurosurgeon installed vertebrae implants in a long and extensive surgery, where Goveia and Tambrini waited outside for 12 hours.
"It took the pressure off the spinal cord itself," Goveia said. "He had a lot of nerve damage when he was injured. When he hit it, it locked everything up. His handler has been very broken up. He's his best friend in the world. He's had a tough time without his partner for the last couple of weeks."
After the procedure a week ago, Dante finally returned home where he was greeted in a hero's welcome by officers from Lynwood, Dyer, Crown Point, Newton County, Lake County and other agencies, who provided a police escort back to his house.
"This is how the law enforcement community, especially the K-9 community, responds," Lynwood Deputy Chief Terry Schubert said. "It's a brotherhood. I would be surprised by anything less."
Tambrini said all the support from his fellow officers has helped him through a difficult time.
"It's like living your worst nightmare," he said. "It's been a hard reality pill to swallow, I guess you could say. It's definitely been an emotional roller coaster."
Dante now must undergo physical rehab at home, where he's also supposed to get a lot of rest. It's not clear whether the Dutch Shepherd, who has helped track down elderly people with dementia, find children with autism and apprehend armed suspects over the course of his six-year law enforcement career, will ever be able to return to active duty.
"He's doing better. He's walking," Goveia said. "He may never be able to walk normally again. He's got a gait to him where he kind of slides and drags himself. He still has a lot of rehab to do."
Tambrini is just relieved Dante is home. He finally feels a sense of normalcy after an anxious few weeks.
"It's just nice to have my partner back," he said. "I feel like a piece of me has been missing. He's like my best friend, my son and my partner all wrapped into one."
When Tambrini visited Dante at MedVet in Chicago, the vets had to give the dog extra sedatives because he would get so excited to see his handler.
"They were afraid he'd hurt himself," Tambrini said. "The beauty of it was he was becoming attached to the staff there and was getting so excited to see certain nurses they were afraid he'd hurt himself. He's such a loving dog."