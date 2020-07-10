Inmates penned romantic letters to prison guard accused of trafficking cellphones, cops say

After a body and pat search, Williams used the restroom and a search of her personal property began.

A change purse contained cellphone accessories, and a side pocket contained two cellphones concealed with overtime slips, records state.

Four romantic letters, which appeared to have been written by different inmates, were also discovered. She also allegedly had $209 in her wallet/cellphone case, a violation of the prison policy that staff cannot bring in more than $40 at one time.

"She denied being in any type of relationship with any offender. She acknowledged receiving the letters and taking them but denied ever writing back or having further contact," the affidavit stated.

Williams was confronted about the cellphones during a recorded police interview, to which she admitted bringing them in with the intent to sell them. She allegedly denied having it prearranged and claimed she did not have a specific person she planned to provide with cellphones.

After her arrest, Williams was transported to the LaPorte County Jail for further booking and processing. During booking, a personal cellphone charger was found hidden inside her bra.