Inmates penned romantic letters to prison guard accused of trafficking cellphones, cops say

MICHIGAN CITY — An Indiana State Prison prison guard was arrested earlier this week after a search of her personal property discovered she was attempting to traffic cellphones into the prison, authorities said.
Cellphones, chargers, cash and romantic letters written by several inmates were discovered during a search of a correctional officer's personal belongings as she attempting to bypass the prison's metal detectors.
Portia Williams, 54, of Gary, has worked with the Indiana State Prison since October 21. She has been charged with trafficking cellphones with an offender, a level 5 felony, and official staff misconduct, a level 6 felony, according to an Indiana Department of Correction news release.
Police Capt. Christopher Dustin at the prison said Williams showed up late to work her scheduled overtime shift, arriving at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to bypass entrance procedures, which includes a body scanner, two metal detectors, and pat and property searches, according to charging documents from the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office.
The captain said he had Williams return to the Administration Building to conduct a proper entrance check, but she allegedly attempted to first return to the staff parking lot, records state.
During the body scanning, Williams would not remain still, preventing Dustin from obtaining a clear image. Williams claimed she wouldn't sit still because she had to use the restroom, records state.
After a body and pat search, Williams used the restroom and a search of her personal property began.
A change purse contained cellphone accessories, and a side pocket contained two cellphones concealed with overtime slips, records state.
Four romantic letters, which appeared to have been written by different inmates, were also discovered. She also allegedly had $209 in her wallet/cellphone case, a violation of the prison policy that staff cannot bring in more than $40 at one time.
"She denied being in any type of relationship with any offender. She acknowledged receiving the letters and taking them but denied ever writing back or having further contact," the affidavit stated.
Williams was confronted about the cellphones during a recorded police interview, to which she admitted bringing them in with the intent to sell them. She allegedly denied having it prearranged and claimed she did not have a specific person she planned to provide with cellphones.
After her arrest, Williams was transported to the LaPorte County Jail for further booking and processing. During booking, a personal cellphone charger was found hidden inside her bra.
"I truly appreciate the hard work and dedication of my custody staff," Indiana State Prison Warden Ron Neal said. "Their diligence ensuring everyone entering the facility goes through proper search procedures is how trafficking gets stopped."
"Trafficking jeopardizes the safety and security of both our staff and the offender population, and anyone caught trafficking — be they staff, visitors or contract employees — will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Neal added.
Williams has been placed on emergency unpaid suspension pending termination of her employment with the Indiana Department of Correction.
