Interfaith clergy to celebrate Emancipation Proclamation service

MERRILLVILLE — The Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary and Vicinity will celebrate the 62nd Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom in Merrillville just after the New Year.

Rev. Regan Robinson, the pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Gary, will deliver the keynote address during the religious ceremony at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at First Presbyterian Church at 7898 Taft Street in Merrillville.

It's a service commemorating President Abraham Lincoln's executive orders during the American Civil War that declared the freedom of slaves held in captivity in the Confederate States of America, freeing more than 3.5 million enslaved African Americans in the confederacy.

The Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary and Vicinity, which aims to "unite the religious leadership of this area in spiritual fellowship and service with special emphasis upon prophetic social action," commemorates the historical liberation of the slaves every year.

Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary and Vicinity President Rev. Dr. David I. Neville, Jr. will be succeeded in the leadership role by President-elect Rev. Dr. Shelley Fisher at the service. Rev. Ernest Douglas also will be installed as secretary of the organization during the event.

Rev. Paul Anderson is the host pastor for the service. Bishop Dale L. Cudjoe serves as the program chairman.

The public is encouraged to donate to "support the Interfaith Clergy Council Scholarship Program and other worthy projects in our community for men, women, and children who are at risk."

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Region preps for snow storm Region preps for snow storm Region preps for snow storm Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts Bus tour highlights holiday lights Bus tour highlights holiday lights Franciscan/Food Bank holiday food distribution Franciscan/Food Bank holiday food distribution Franciscan/Food Bank holiday food distribution Urschel plans boutique hotel in Valpo