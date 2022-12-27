 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Interfaith clergy to celebrate Emancipation Proclamation service

  • 0

MERRILLVILLE — The Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary and Vicinity will celebrate the 62nd Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom in Merrillville just after the New Year.

Rev. Regan Robinson, the pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Gary, will deliver the keynote address during the religious ceremony at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at First Presbyterian Church at 7898 Taft Street in Merrillville.

It's a service commemorating President Abraham Lincoln's executive orders during the American Civil War that declared the freedom of slaves held in captivity in the Confederate States of America, freeing more than 3.5 million enslaved African Americans in the confederacy.

The Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary and Vicinity, which aims to "unite the religious leadership of this area in spiritual fellowship and service with special emphasis upon prophetic social action," commemorates the historical liberation of the slaves every year.

People are also reading…

Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary and Vicinity President Rev. Dr. David I. Neville, Jr. will be succeeded in the leadership role by President-elect Rev. Dr. Shelley Fisher at the service. Rev. Ernest Douglas also will be installed as secretary of the organization during the event.

Rev. Paul Anderson is the host pastor for the service. Bishop Dale L. Cudjoe serves as the program chairman.

The public is encouraged to donate to "support the Interfaith Clergy Council Scholarship Program and other worthy projects in our community for men, women, and children who are at risk."

Interfaith clergy to celebrate Emancipation Proclamation service in Gary

Rev. Regan Robinson

 Joseph S. Pete
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts