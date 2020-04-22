Intermediate school teacher recognized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — Joy Kent, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Merrillville Intermediate School, has been recognized as one of the 2020-21 winners of the Armstrong Teacher Educator Award.

She is one of 12 teachers across Indiana to be recognized.

The Indiana University School of Education gives out the award annually to outstanding Indiana teachers, recognizing their contributions above and beyond the job of teaching. As Armstrong educators, they share their experiences with Indiana University School of Education undergraduates and work with faculty on research during the school year.

In her ninth year of teaching, Kent said she sees the work of a teacher as an adventure and is always looking for new ways to improve her teaching. One example is the way Kent became an advocate for STEM in her building, planning innovative activities to support students with critical thinking.

Described as an “ambassador” for her school corporation by one of her colleagues, Kent sponsors family engineering nights, serves as the PTO teacher representative, volunteers for all school functions, and maintains an active presence on social media.

Kent said she wants all students to experience the joy of learning and actively models what it means to be a lifelong learner for her students.

