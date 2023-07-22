Downtown Gary once bustled with department stores, movie palaces and streams of pedestrians.

But after decades of deindustrialization and depopulation, the downtown today looks a lot more sparse. It’s pocked by empty lots and vacant buildings, and sees little activity after the government offices empty out at 5 p.m.

The #PaintGary initiative has sought to bring back life to Gary, splashing bright vibrant colors on often abandoned buildings and underutilized public spaces. Miller-based artist and curator Lauren M. Pacecho, the co-president of the Chicago Humanities Festival, has spearheaded the project to bring in artists to use the Steel City’s physical landscape as a canvas.

The latest contributor, artist Nicha Jaroensuk, hails from Bangkok. She painted a massive mural called “Neighbors” on Broadway under the Indiana Toll Road bridge by Union Station and U.S. Steel’s Gary Works.

A passing stream of steelworkers leaving work at the mill shouted encouragement, telling her it looked great and yelling great job over the din of passing highway traffic overhead.

Jaroensuk knew Pacecho and was invited to paint the mural while visiting the United States for the first time.

“She thought it would be nice for me to do a wall,” she said. “I had heard about the project #PaintGary and thought it was very nice.”

She drove around the city to find inspiration.

“It was inspired by the first time I visited Gary, which was last week,” she said. “Before I came here I knew I was going to do the wall. So I did some research on the background of Gary. I couldn’t come up with a good idea for it but then I visited in person. Since I’ve been here, I realized it’s still so segregated from everywhere else around here. It gets called an abandoned town. So I figured I wanted to make a piece for the people who live in Gary, to look at it and feel if they look next door they’ll find someone who hasn’t abandoned them.”

The mural depicts two arms outstretched from homes and touching similar to Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

“If you just look at it, these two houses on each end, they’re actually modeled after actual houses in Gary. Then there are two hands connecting. I wanted it to feel warm. I wanted it to feel hopeful. Most of all I wanted it to feel like — I think that’s been a goal in my heart for a very long time — I want to make art that makes people feel loved and a little less alone.”

Pacecho said the #PaintGary initiative aimed to be inspiring and edifying.

“I’m really excited to add new mural contributions to the #PaintGary project and excited to bring in a female muralist from Thailand,” she said. “With a large-scale public art program, I think it’s important to bring in out-of-state and international talent as well as emerging local talent. It’s a lovely opportunity when you can see different perspectives from around the world. Even with my art projects in Chicago, I’ve always brought in out-of-city talent and put them beside emerging local talent. It means a lot of exposure. It’s opportunity for the artist themselves as well as the community. There’s no reason why Northwest Indiana cannot be a home for international talent. It’s not just something that should be in Chicago, New York or LA. There’s an interesting and unique landscape we have here that’s interesting to artists.”

Jaroensuk is a muralist and illustrator but does advertising copywriting as a day job.

“I’m a writer and an artist — all kinds of art, every skill that needs creativity or that aides creativity I try to learn it,” he said. “Advertising is also a passion of mine but art is where it’s at for me.”

The subject matter of her art varies depending on location and who commissioned it.

“Mostly, I would like my art to make people less alone, to feel like they have a friend for a minute,” she said.

Her artistic influences are classical.

“I went to Florence and studied the Renaissance. I was an art history major,” she said. “I like Michelangelo, Leonardo DaVinci, the classics. You learn about anatomy and that aided my figurative work. I also like Mark Rothko and his color combinations and Egon Schiele.”

She started painting murals over graffiti with curse words in Bangkok.

“In Thailand we have this thing where we like to spray insults of like someone’s school,” she said. “So I would go around and just target those walls and paint over it at night. It just sort of took on a life of its own.

She found herself drawn to the medium. She found that she loved painting murals and wanted to get better at it.

“I feel like it’s such an action-packed artmaking process,” she said. “If drawing on paper is like taking a walk, I would say painting a mural is like going out dancing. It’s kind of the same but it’s got that energy to it. Also with a mural, you can’t mess up. If you mess up it’s going to bug you. I like that intensity and fear that you have to pull it off.”

She’s been painting murals for four years now. She’s done large-scale pieces in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

“I just haven’t stopped,” she said.

She takes a picture of the wall and does research on what she wants her message to be. Then she starts sketching on Procreate on iPad, which allows her to sketch right on top of the photo of the wall.

“It’s basically a layer. You build one layer on top of another,” she said. “So I prep this and think I want color. When I know the color I make a list of all the materials.”

She painted over another mural that was covered with a white coat of paint but was not fully buffed out so it remained partly visible.

“You can see other people’s work behind it,” she said. “They asked me if I wanted to paint it one more time, to white it out one more time. But I wanted to leave it. Everyone who’s painted on this wall wanted to make Gary a better place. So I feel my artwork should cover someone else’s intention. Those who have been here before, I appreciate it. I try to leave a little bit so you can see other people have been here before. Other people wanted to do the same thing I did, which is make something beautiful for Gary. So I left it as an outline.”

She selected bright colors that would pop off the wall, including a purple, baby blue and yellow.

“It’s supposed to communicate hope,” she said. “Yellow is hope. It makes you think of the sun. I wanted to make it a nighttime scene where you can see the shadows. But I didn’t want it to be dark because it wouldn’t look as hopeful as I intended. This bright baby blue is more impactful. It gives this hopeful, playful feeling.”

Jaroensuk said she found Gary’s architecture beautiful. She wished she had more time to see the city and hoped to come back to sketch houses someday.

“The architecture is really cool,” she said. “You can see how it used to be the Magic City.”

Jaroensuk hopes the work will make people feel less alone.

“I hope people passing by will feel like there’s a community here,” she said. “Even though part of the town is abandoned, there’s still always someone here. I hope whoever sees it likes it and feels as hopeful as I did painting it. I do public art because I feel that walls are part of the community. The way your city looks is part of the community. Art should be accessible to everyone and not just in museums or galleries.”