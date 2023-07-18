Great Lakes shipping is keeping pace with last year.

Ships carrying an estimated 12 million tons of cargo have passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway system into the Great Lakes through the end of June, on their way to ports including the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan and the Port of Chicago on Lake Calumet, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce. That's roughly the same as last year.

Steelmaker cargoes have led the way. About 2.3 million tons of iron ore have been shipped through the end of June, a 9% year-over-year increase. An estimated 769,000 tons of coal, another input into blast furnaces, also have been shipped on the Great Lakes. That's a 44% year-over-year increase, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce.

Steel slab cargo has grown more than 10 times to 193,000 tons through the end of June.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, a major hub of shipments for Cleveland-Cliffs, has handled 3.8 million tons of cargo so far this year.

"In addition to handling cargo, the terminals are busy working with our Port Authority to coordinate construction projects that will upgrade the port's infrastructure and capabilities for years to come," said Joseph Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. "We are roughly 50% complete with the reconstruction of our main dock wall at our general cargo facility operated by Midwest Terminals. Additionally, the foundations are now in place for a new liquid bulk transload facility at that same terminal. Through this process, we are literally laying the groundwork for additional cargo handling opportunities at the Port of Toledo."

The port is investing $24 million in infrastructure improvements, including a new dock wall, and liquid transload projects.

“The focus and dedication that the Chamber of Marine Commerce’s members are putting into upgrading their facilities for the future is what will keep the marine mode at the forefront of all discussions related to sustainable economic growth,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “The enhancements at the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority are a great example of the visionary thinking that will ensure supply chain capacity will meet business and consumer demands in a safe, sustainable, and efficient manner for many years to come.”