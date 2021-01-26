Investigators offer up to $5,000 for information about barn fire

JASPER COUNTY — State and local investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting a barn fire over the weekend.

The Remington Volunteer Fire Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to a large barn fire at 14341 S. County Road 980 West in Goodland, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's State Fire Marshal.

The fire resulted in a total loss of the structure and destroyed all the vehicles both inside and surrounding the barn, according to the fire marshal.

State Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Callers can remain anonymous and are not required to provide their name.

