Investigators offer up to $5,000 for information about barn fire
A barn was destroyed after the weekend after someone set fire to it, state fire officials said.

JASPER COUNTY — State and local investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting a barn fire over the weekend.

The Remington Volunteer Fire Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to a large barn fire at 14341 S. County Road 980 West in Goodland, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's State Fire Marshal.

The fire resulted in a total loss of the structure and destroyed all the vehicles both inside and surrounding the barn, according to the fire marshal.

State Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Callers can remain anonymous and are not required to provide their name.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

