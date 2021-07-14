Investment swinder to be sentenced Tuesday

HAMMOND — A Lowell man who defrauded dozens of investors is going to prison, knowing he still owes his victims millions of dollars.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a five-year sentence Tuesday on Richard E. Gearhart, 71, of Lowell.

The judge also ordered Gearhart to pay $5.3 million in restitution to 42 families who entrusted Gearhart, who squandered the money in illegal business practices in unregistered securities trading.

Federal prosecutors are asking the court to order Gearhart to forfeit unspecified property to satisfy the reimbursement.

Gearhart first became a licensed insurance salesman in May 1973, shortly after college. He followed his success in insurance sales with a new career in the investment and financial services field.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Toi Denise Houston states Gearhart approached many of his old insurance clients, who were either retired or close to retirement.

He pledged them investment returns of between 6% and 8% and guaranteed he could repay their initial investment within 30 days.

Federal prosecutors said Gearhart issued his victims regular fiscal statements in the mail, claiming non-existent monetary gains.