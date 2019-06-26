GARY — Investors previously committed to financing the sale/leaseback of the city's public safety building are now close to walking away from the table, Gary Common Council President Ronald Brewer said Wednesday.
“I wouldn’t say the investors are running, but they’re about ready to walk,” Brewer said.
Jerome Prince, the likely successor to Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson following his Democratic primary win this spring, publicly decried the administration’s plan last week, saying the sale/leaseback deal — which essentially boils down to a 20-year, high-interest loan — ties the future administration’s hands and is a bad deal for taxpayers.
The Common Council approved the sale/leaseback of the building at 555 Polk St. to the Gary Building Corp., a nonprofit created for the sole purpose of owning and leasing facilities to city government.
Under state law, the city will sell the building for as much as $40 million, depending on an appraisal, then lease it back in a 20-year rental agreement. With an annual interest rate not to exceed 8%, the city could be on the hook paying back close to $80 million over the life of the loan.
City leaders have said the deal would generate $30 million in revenue for 2019 and another $5 million in 2020. The remaining $5 million would be used to pay existing debt and deal-structuring costs.
Brewer said he has called for an executive session — a closed-door meeting allowed by state law — to discuss the city’s options Thursday night. He said he has invited the incoming council and administration to attend.
Commenting on the reluctance of investors to continue with the deal, Brewer said Prince’s decision to publicly oppose the deal “wasn’t a wise move.”
“The executive session gives us opportunity to talk about the ‘what ifs.’ If this doesn’t happen, how does the city move forward? This could be devastating to the city,” Brewer said. “I don’t know if this is the time to be playing chicken with the other.”
Freeman-Wilson has said Prince’s comments may have put the deal in jeopardy. Brewer agreed, saying absent a deal, the city is on track for a state takeover “if financial projections presented to the council are true.”
Prince has said he is concerned because the loan is set up so that it must be paid back with local income tax and potentially casino revenues, limiting the city's use of those dollars. He said the sale/leaseback deal is like "trying to close a wound with a Band-Aid" because of the few cash resources on hand.
The city, faced with declining tax revenue and population, is drowning in debt. The administration has routinely borrowed against future property tax revenue and other revenue sources to stay afloat.
Already, the administration this year took out a $20 million loan in the form of a tax anticipation warrant and borrowed another $8 million against the sale/leaseback plan until the deal could be finalized. The city also is relying on a one-time infusion of $15 million in property tax revenue from U.S. Steel for operational costs to keep the city in the black.
Incoming 2nd District Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, who beat incumbent Michael Protho in the primary, said he attended a recent meeting hosted by the administration explaining the deal and why it was necessary.
“I’m not entirely sold on it 100%. I’m not going to tell you yay or nay,” he said. “I do have a problem, a major, major problem with the interest. That’s an unbelievable amount of money the city would owe back."
Fourth District Gary Councilwoman Carolyn Rogers, who did not seek another term and will be replaced by Gary resident Tai Adkins next term, voted against the deal earlier this year. She said Prince and the new council should have a say.
“It may have been different if the mayor (Freeman-Wilson) had won another term, but the fact is a new administration is coming in, and I firmly believe that administration needs to be included in everything,” Rogers said.
Third District Councilwoman Mary Brown said she voted in favor of the leaseback because the city's finances are so dire.
"This should not be about the former administration versus the future administration. What it should be about is providing the basic needs for the people of this city," she said. "If we don't do it, I have no idea what we'll do."