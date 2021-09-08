Iowa Street in Crown Point to reopen in October, mayor reports during monthly forum

CROWN POINT — Various road and development projects are moving along in the city, Mayor David Uran said Tuesday.

The updates were shared Tuesday during Uran's monthly forum, which was held at Gelsosomo's Pizzeria.

Uran said the city's 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan is pushing forward, with the final leg, a roundabout at 109th and Iowa Street, nearing completion.

The roundabout is slated to be open the first week of October, if not sooner, Uran later said.

In total, Uran said the project will cost $2.3 to $2.4 million, of which the city was responsible for 10%. The other 90% was funded by federal dollars from the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) through the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC).

"INDOT is doing their final stages on the (Interstate 65) interchange, and that's still on pace to be open up late November, early December," Uran said. "The rest of 109th west of the interchange will be completed in a timely fashion at the end of this year."