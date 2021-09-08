Iowa Street in Crown Point to reopen in October, mayor reports during monthly forum

CROWN POINT — Various road and development projects are moving along in the city, Mayor David Uran said Tuesday.
The updates were shared Tuesday during Uran's monthly forum, which was held at Gelsosomo's Pizzeria.
Uran said the city's 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan is pushing forward, with the final leg, a roundabout at 109th and Iowa Street, nearing completion.
The roundabout is slated to be open the first week of October, if not sooner, Uran later said.
In total, Uran said the project will cost $2.3 to $2.4 million, of which the city was responsible for 10%. The other 90% was funded by federal dollars from the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) through the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC).
"INDOT is doing their final stages on the (Interstate 65) interchange, and that's still on pace to be open up late November, early December," Uran said. "The rest of 109th west of the interchange will be completed in a timely fashion at the end of this year."
The entire corridor, Uran said, will be "done as promised, as advertised, coming up shortly here in 2021. We've very excited for that."
Continuing road work updates, Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said work on Ind. 55 is progressing.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), Ind. 55 southbound between 137th and 169th avenues is closed for concrete patching, and is expected to reopen Sept. 20.
"They finished their first phase of single-lane travel. They're onto the second phase of single-lane travel," Falkowski said. "They're doing Nine Mile (Road), the state is, in three, 3-mile sections. Two of the sections will be this year, and one of the sections will be next spring."
Projects advancing
Uran also addressed two houses being demolished near the downtown square, which were acquired by the city earlier this summer, as the city eyes a master plan for downtown parking.
Earlier this year, the city launched a $59,900 downtown parking study to address long-standing issues and headaches with downtown parking.
The results of that study, Uran said following his forum, will hopefully be presented to the community at the October Crown Point City Council meeting.
Also Tuesday, Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter provided an update on projects happening throughout the city.
A multi-unit retail plaza is being built on the northwest corner of Summit Street and Broadway; a Sonic is being built at 896 N. Superior Drive, to be complete in summer 2022; a Popeyes is set to be built on the southeast corner of Summit Street and Broadway; and a multi-story office building is slated to be built east of Popeyes.
"Further east within Beacon Hill, we're seeing a lot of interest from medical professional services that will be bringing higher-paying jobs and professional-type of employment opportunities to the area," Schlueter said, noting a new Franciscan Health hospital is being built on the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.
Directly south of the new hospital, an e-commerce business park for warehousing and distribution centers will be built, Schlueter said.
When asked, Schlueter said the old Clark gas station at 318 N. Main St. has a new owner and is being cleaned up.
"You're going to see a lot of demolition of that site, and probably next year, we're going to see a new gas station, brand new," he said.
The next Tuesday Talks with Uran is at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at F45 Training, 870 N. Superior Drive, Crown Point.