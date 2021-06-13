Iowa Street to close for Crown Point roundabout project beginning Monday

CROWN POINT — Starting Monday, work is set to begin on the city's final leg of its 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan.
Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said work on a future, $2.23 million roundabout at Iowa Street and 109th Avenue began this week with partial lane closures.
Come Monday, however, the road will be completely closed from "just east of Maine Drive," to Iowa, Falkowski said.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran previously told The Times closures for the project are set to last until the fall.
While 109th will be closed from Delaware Parkway to Iowa Street, 113th and 101st avenues will be open, and Delaware Parkway will be open to 105th Avenue, Uran said previously.
Motorists also will be able to use 113th Avenue to access Mississippi Street, he said.
Falkowski noted Friday Delaware Parkway from Summit Street to 109th Avenue is set to open next week — providing another detour route for motorists.
The project is one of many planned for 109th Avenue this summer.
Currently, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is replacing two signalized intersections at the Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue with roundabouts, which is known as a "dogbone" interchange.
INDOT previously said 109th also will be widened to four lanes. The state project is expected to cost about $5 million, according to a previous Times report.
The project will close 109th Avenue from Delaware Parkway to Mississippi Street until mid-November, INDOT said.
Work also has begun for a $1.4 million improvement to 109th Avenue at Grand Boulevard in Winfield.
A roughly two-month road closure for the project is set to begin "very shortly after," July 4, Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar previously told The Times.