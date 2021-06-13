Iowa Street to close for Crown Point roundabout project beginning Monday

CROWN POINT — Starting Monday, work is set to begin on the city's final leg of its 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan.

Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said work on a future, $2.23 million roundabout at Iowa Street and 109th Avenue began this week with partial lane closures.

Come Monday, however, the road will be completely closed from "just east of Maine Drive," to Iowa, Falkowski said.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran previously told The Times closures for the project are set to last until the fall.

While 109th will be closed from Delaware Parkway to Iowa Street, 113th and 101st avenues will be open, and Delaware Parkway will be open to 105th Avenue, Uran said previously.

Motorists also will be able to use 113th Avenue to access Mississippi Street, he said.

Falkowski noted Friday Delaware Parkway from Summit Street to 109th Avenue is set to open next week — providing another detour route for motorists.

The project is one of many planned for 109th Avenue this summer.