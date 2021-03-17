Irish immigrants settled across Northwest Indiana, which once had a neighborhood known as Little Ireland

St. Luke was long the Catholic church and school for the Irish community in Gary.

"Many referred to the surrounding neighborhood as Little Ireland since a great number of residents were of Irish descent," John C. Trafny wrote in "Gary's East Side." "There were 125 original members and the young parish saw to the spiritual and educational needs of all East Side Catholics. In time adult religious and social organizations were founded and athletic programs were set up for the school's students."

'Push, pull and stick'

Many Region residents can trace their roots to Irish immigrants, which they're discovering as genealogy gains in popularity thanks to websites like MyHeritage and Ancestry.com, Martinez-LeGrand said.

"My family came to Indiana Harbor nearly a century ago, as did the Irish to be close to industry," Martinez-LeGrand said. "With immigration, it's push, pull and stick. Something has to push them out of wherever they're coming from, pull them here and make their family stick so they have roots."

The Irish helped shape the Calumet Region, but were just one of many ethnicities from the world over to do so.