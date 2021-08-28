Ironworker killed at Indiana Harbor steel mill to have funeral Sunday, was father of two young kids

The ironworker killed at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago on Saturday night, who was the father of two young kids, will be buried after a funeral service Sunday.
Ryan Briney, a 40-year-old Portage man, was killed by a vehicle in a parking lot at the steel mill on the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Visitation will take place from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home at 6941 Central Ave. in Portage. The funeral ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Portage chapel.
Briney was an ironworker with Local #395 based in Portage. He was working as a contractor at the mill when he was killed by a pickup truck in the parking lot.
"Ryan was an eccentric, free spirit. He was a devoted father and loved his children. Ryan was an Ironworker with Local #395," his family said in an obituary. "He was a loving member of Narcotics Anonymous. Ryan's unique personality showed through in everything he did and was always 'living the dream.'"
Briney had a 12-year-old child and a 7-year-old child he took care of, sister-in-law Susan Maden said. He was active in helping addicts recover.
"People looked up to him," he said. "He was a mentor."
Maden said the family is waiting to hear from police about who hit Briney and if they will face arrest and criminal charges for killing him.
The incident took place night in the 3000 block of Dickey Road at the steel mill in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood. He was one of many outside contractors who routinely work at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor, formerly the Inland and LTV steel mills.
The family is asking for donations to a trust to benefit his children in lieu of flowers.
For more information or to leave condolences, visit www.ee-fh.com.
