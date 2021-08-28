Ironworker killed at Indiana Harbor steel mill to have funeral Sunday, was father of two young kids

"Ryan was an eccentric, free spirit. He was a devoted father and loved his children. Ryan was an Ironworker with Local #395," his family said in an obituary. "He was a loving member of Narcotics Anonymous. Ryan's unique personality showed through in everything he did and was always 'living the dream.'"

Briney had a 12-year-old child and a 7-year-old child he took care of, sister-in-law Susan Maden said. He was active in helping addicts recover.

"People looked up to him," he said. "He was a mentor."

Maden said the family is waiting to hear from police about who hit Briney and if they will face arrest and criminal charges for killing him.