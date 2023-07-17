Senior IRS special agents will warn people about fraud to watch out for at an upcoming Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association event.

The IRS agents will give a talk entitled "Don't Take the Bait" at the Ironworker’s Hall at 6570 Ameriplex Drive in Portage from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on July 26. They will cover how businesses and people can keep their financial futures protected.

The special agents will give an overview of the top five types of fraud alerts and review how identity theft works, how people can monitor their accounts, how they can prevent fraud, what they should do if they experience identity theft and resources where they can find more information.

Attendees will hear from Carrie Poulter, the Bank Secrecy Act coordinator in the Northern Judicial District of Indiana; Katie O’Connor, a special agent who has investigated criminal tax violations for the last 12 years; and Sarah Smulski, a special agent who has investigated tax fraud, employment tax, money laundering, identity theft and public corruption over the past 18 years.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association is a nonprofit that seeks to advance the professional development of women and their careers in the Calumet Region. It provides opportunities for networking with some of the most successful women in a number of industries and all areas of business and also prioritizes education. It seeks to "provide learning opportunities to strengthen and uplift women who are leading our region’s companies and communities."

For more information or to register, visit NWIIWA.org.