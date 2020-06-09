IRS warns of COVID-related scams

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Chicago office of the Internal Revenue Service has recently issued a warning about financial scams related to COVID-19.

The IRS said criminals are using public fears of the pandemic and delivery of stimulus checks to local residents as covers for schemes to steal personal information and money.

"The object of these COVID-19 schemes is to defraud the government and the taxpaying public," said Kathy A. Enstrom, IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Office. "IRS Criminal Investigation agents will continue to be on the front lines fighting tax fraud and other financial scams related to COVID-19."

The agency added there also are reports of people selling fake at-home COVID-19 test kits and offers of fake cures, vaccines, pills and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19 and then failing to provide the promised supplies after receiving the victim’s payment.

Other COVID-19 related scams involve setting up fake charities soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by the disease.