IRS warns of COVID-related scams
topical urgent

The Chicago office of the Internal Revenue Service has recently issued a warning about financial scams related to COVID-19.

The IRS said criminals are using public fears of the pandemic and delivery of stimulus checks to local residents as covers for schemes to steal personal information and money.

"The object of these COVID-19 schemes is to defraud the government and the taxpaying public," said Kathy A. Enstrom, IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Office. "IRS Criminal Investigation agents will continue to be on the front lines fighting tax fraud and other financial scams related to COVID-19."

The agency added there also are reports of people selling fake at-home COVID-19 test kits and offers of fake cures, vaccines, pills and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19 and then failing to provide the promised supplies after receiving the victim’s payment.

Other COVID-19 related scams involve setting up fake charities soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by the disease.

Some criminals offer opportunities to invest early in companies working on a vaccine, officials said. These are often styled as “research reports” that attempt to sell stock in small companies with limited publicly available information.

The IRS said the public should report coronavirus-related scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or report through the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

Concerned about COVID-19?

