Israel United in Christ leads 100 man march to promote black unity

GARY — One hundred men from a four-state area marched the streets of downtown Gary last weekend to promote black unity.

It was organized by Israel United in Christ.

“This unity march is being held because our people are in dire need right now,” said Hosea Israel, one of the organizers of the march. “There is a lot of violence, gun violence and single-family homes. If you look at Gary right now, it’s a desolate city. The neighborhoods are poverty-stricken and it seems like there’s no hope.”

Gary was chosen as the location for the march because of its similarities to Chicago. Israel addressed the issues of lack of businesses and unity in the black community.

“We’re here to help repair the black image and black family structure,” Israel said. "We know in order to have a great nation, we must have a great family structure. So, we’re starting with a unity march to reach the minds of the people.”

One bystander, Gail Hayes, was waiting for the city bus when she first saw the march. She stayed back and missed the bus to talk to the participants.