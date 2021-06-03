Israel United in Christ leads 100 man march to promote black unity

GARY — One hundred men from a four-state area marched the streets of downtown Gary last weekend to promote black unity.
It was organized by Israel United in Christ.
“This unity march is being held because our people are in dire need right now,” said Hosea Israel, one of the organizers of the march. “There is a lot of violence, gun violence and single-family homes. If you look at Gary right now, it’s a desolate city. The neighborhoods are poverty-stricken and it seems like there’s no hope.”
Gary was chosen as the location for the march because of its similarities to Chicago. Israel addressed the issues of lack of businesses and unity in the black community.
“We’re here to help repair the black image and black family structure,” Israel said. "We know in order to have a great nation, we must have a great family structure. So, we’re starting with a unity march to reach the minds of the people.”
One bystander, Gail Hayes, was waiting for the city bus when she first saw the march. She stayed back and missed the bus to talk to the participants.
“I’ve been in Gary my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see strong black men organized and doing something positive. We need more of it."
In 2018, 1,000 men of IUIC marched in Chicago’s Englewood community in response to the city’s overwhelming violence.
“A lot of people are afraid to see black unity in the community,” Israel said. “We’re using the bible to bring back the unity structure.”
The leader of the Chicago branch, Semachiah Israel, hopes the men’s march will set an example for the community.
“Our people are continuously looking for solutions to the many downtrodden conditions within the black community,” he said. “The main goal of having the march is to show the unity that we can and must return to. In the book of Nehemiah 9:27 it states ‘...God gave them saviors, who saved them out of the hand of their enemies.’ We understand that we are those saviors being risen up to give hope to the black community.”
Israel United in Christ is a nonprofit bible-based organization founded in 2003. Its mission is to change the hearts and minds of the people by teaching the bible. For more information visit IsraelUnite.org or call 855-484-4842, ext. 712.