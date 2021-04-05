'It basically blew the tree up': Lightning strike knocks out power, destroys car

SAUK VILLAGE — A lightning strike that was heard heard miles away destroyed a tree, knocked out utilities and wrecked a car Monday morning.

"I felt it before I heard it," said Kim Polek, of the 2200 block of 215th Place. "It shook the whole house. ... It was the most loud thing I ever heard."

Polek said the mature tree, which belonged to a neighbor, was uprooted.

"It basically blew the tree up," Polek said. "Pieces of it flew into the houses two or three houses away."

Power was knocked out to several homes on the block, Polek said, though it was restored by mid-afternoon. She said natural gas service to her house was shut off because of damage to the gas line.

Part of the tree fell on a car belonging to Polek's son, destroying it. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help replace the car. It can be found by searching Help Dillon Get Another Car at GoFundMe.com.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Social media users from as far away as DeMotte and Hobart reported hearing the strike.