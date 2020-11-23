It's official: Calumet City mayor launches bid for 5th full term

CALUMET CITY — Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush's 11th bid for public office in Calumet City will be different from all the rest.

Markiewicz Qualkinbush last week made official her decision to run for a fifth full, four-year term as mayor when she filed nominating petitions with the Cook County clerk's office.

"During COVID, it's going to be a much different kind of campaign," she said Nov. 16 during a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at River Oaks Center.

The lifelong Calumet City resident won five terms as city clerk, beginning in 1985, before making her first mayoral run in a 2003 special election against Gregory Skubisz.

Skubisz' apparent victory was overturned by a Cook County Circuit Court judge who ruled in favor of Markiewicz Qualkinbush after she sued over the handling of absentee ballots. Markiewicz Qualkinbush and Skubisz were bidding to finish the unexpired term of former mayor Jerry Genova, who was removed from office after being convicted on federal corruption charges in August 2001.

Markiewicz Qualkinbush won her first full term as mayor in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2013 and 2017, the latter with more than 63% of the vote over Larry Young.