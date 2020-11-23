It's official: Calumet City mayor launches bid for 5th full term

CALUMET CITY — Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush's 11th bid for public office in Calumet City will be different from all the rest.
Markiewicz Qualkinbush last week made official her decision to run for a fifth full, four-year term as mayor when she filed nominating petitions with the Cook County clerk's office.
"During COVID, it's going to be a much different kind of campaign," she said Nov. 16 during a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at River Oaks Center.
The lifelong Calumet City resident won five terms as city clerk, beginning in 1985, before making her first mayoral run in a 2003 special election against Gregory Skubisz.
Skubisz' apparent victory was overturned by a Cook County Circuit Court judge who ruled in favor of Markiewicz Qualkinbush after she sued over the handling of absentee ballots. Markiewicz Qualkinbush and Skubisz were bidding to finish the unexpired term of former mayor Jerry Genova, who was removed from office after being convicted on federal corruption charges in August 2001.
Markiewicz Qualkinbush won her first full term as mayor in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2013 and 2017, the latter with more than 63% of the vote over Larry Young.
For someone who enjoys retail politics, the nature of campaigning in a pandemic year will take some getting used to.
"I'm happy to run into residents in front of City Hall when they're coming by, because we haven't been able to do a lot of that," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "We're discussing how (the campaign) will unroll as it goes forward because first and foremost we want everyone to be healthy and well."
Knocking on doors and shaking hands — "that's my style," she added. "Obviously I enjoy talking to residents. This is how I gained their trust and their support over all these years. They know me and I look forward to doing what we can under the circumstances."
