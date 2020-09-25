It's time to get back to the doctor

So, as a patient, what should you do to feel prepared upon rescheduling a wellness visit, mammography appointment or other screening or follow-up test? Here are a few tips to safely return to care:

• Ask your provider about their COVID safety protocols. This will help you know what to expect before your appointment and be prepared before, during and after the visit.

• Brief your provider team on your individualized risks and develop a care plan together. This is especially important for elderly patients, those with chronic health conditions and/or the immuno-compromised.

• Take your temperature and wash your hands before you leave the house; expect to wear a mask at the appointment; wear gloves as appropriate; and avoid touching your face, especially your nose or eyes.

• Show up right on time and wait in your car until your appointment time; use automatic doors as much as possible; avoid touching surfaces; and try to remain six feet apart from others in the office during your visit.

• Limit visitors who come with you to your appointment.