It's up, up and away at Lake County Fair balloon ride

CROWN POINT — Friends Kaitlin Kovach and Kristine Greene waited most of the day to go up, up and away.

The two women, both part of the first group to go airborne, got the chance to go up in a tethered hot-air balloon ride offered through the Midwest Balloon Rides at the Lake County Fair on Wednesday night.

Kovach, a Munster resident, and Greene, a resident of Crown Point, alighted from their first balloon ride with huge smiles on their faces.

Both said the wait was worth it even for Greene who said the hot-air balloon ride completes her bucket list of adventurous undertakings which includes paragliding and skydiving.

"We've been here at the Lake County Fair since noon because this was on our bucket list. Now I can cross it off my list," Kovach said.

The balloon ride was launched at the Lake County Fair in 2018 with a return this year after a four-year absence, Lake County Fair publicity director Arlene Marcinek said.

Weather always plays a role in the balloon rides and Midwest Balloon Rides owner Tony Sandlin said Wednesday night's conditions were perfect.

Sandlin's company, based in Fishers, was started 20 years ago and offers a wide range of options, including private rides, group rides, multi-balloon rides and tethered rides, as well as school programs and corporate events.

In addition to the tethered balloon rides, fairgoers had the chance to walk inside a still flattened hot air balloon or take photos of themselves standing in a real balloon basket with a backdrop simulating a launched balloon.

The fair event concluded with the display of five glow-in-the-dark tethered balloons.

Participants in the hot-air balloon walk-through included Kelli Perez, of Gary, who brought her two daughters, A'niylah Perez, 9, and Amora Davis, 8 months old.

The three stepped into the multi-colored balloon that was spread out on the ground, with A'niylah throwing around a ball she brought with her while her mom took photos of the baby.

Perez, who later got the chance to go up in the balloon with both daughters, said she was hopeful about going on the ride but also apprehensive.

"I have a fear of heights and I hope to overcome it by doing this," Perez said, adding, "She (A'niylah) is the brave one."

After the ride Perez said: "I wasn't scared at all. I'd do it again."

The Arias family, who live in Frankfort, Illinois, said they have been traveling to the Lake County Fair every summer for the last 12 years and wanted to try the hot-air balloon ride.

"It's something fun to do," Juan Arias said.

He and his wife, Maria Arias, posed for photos inside the balloon basket, including a romantic one of the two kissing.

Daughter Veronica Arias, who snapped photos of her parents with her iPhone, said her parents and brother, Jonathan Arias, all planned on taking a real balloon ride later at a cost of $10 per person.

Peggy Phiri, who was born in Zambia and lives in Chicago, came to the fair with her son, Michael, to ride the hot air balloon.

Both said they thoroughly enjoyed the ride after going up, up and away.

Rebecca Zirzo, who rode with daughter Janaiya, 10, said she could cross riding on a hot-air balloon off her bucket list.

"It was really warm but really cool," Zirzo said at the completion of the ride.

Michelle Bruner, of Crown Point, said riding in a hot-air balloon was something she also wanted to cross off her bucket list even knowing the ride would be just a few feet into the air.

"I've always wanted to go up. ... Maybe it will be like Dorothy in the 'Wizard of Oz' and it will ship off," Bruner said.

Bruner came with her cousin, Meghan Miller, of Lowell, and both their children, Mark Marley, 8, and Scarlett Miller, 7.

Miller said she wanted to take the ride because "you are just floating and it looks so peaceful."

Bruner, who got to go up in the hot-air balloon, said it was fun even though one of the children, Scarlett, decided not to do it.

"I loved it. He (Mark) was scared at first but then liked it," Bruner said.

Danielle and Kevin Brown, of Crown Point, said it was their first time riding in a hot-air balloon.

"I just wish it would have been higher," Danielle Brown said.