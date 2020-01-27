IU prof arrested amid protest against white nationalism may sue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University associate professor arrested last summer while protesting against a farmers’ market vendor alleged to have ties to a white supremacist group has taken a step toward filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Bloomington.

Attorneys for Cara Caddoo recently filed a tort claim seeking compensation of at least $500,000. That filing signals that she may sue over her arrest at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market.

Caddoo was arrested July 27 on a preliminary charge of misdemeanor trespass after holding a sign in front a vendor’s booth saying that it “is operated by members of Identity Evropa, a white nationalist hate group.” That group has since been renamed the American Identity Movement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caddoo, who's an associate professor of history, was released from jail the same day without posting bond. No charges were filed by Monroe County prosecutors.