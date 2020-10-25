 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IU School of Medicine partnering to increase greater access to psychiatric care in Northwest Indiana
urgent

IU School of Medicine partnering to increase greater access to psychiatric care in Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_IU_Northwest

Indiana University Northwest

 John J. Watkins

MERRILLVILLE — A new partnership is seeking to bring greater access to psychiatric care in Northwest Indiana.

The IU School of Medicine in collaboration with the Northwest Indiana GME Consortium is launching a new psychiatry resident program at IU Northwest to train psychiatrists in a four-year program.

The program, accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, will accept four residents each year.

IUN to offer degree exploration, admissions advice in virtual open house

It is the first psychiatry residency program in northern Indiana and the third in the IU School of Medicine, IU School of Medicine Northwest — Gary campus director Elizabeth Ryan said in a news release.

“The program contributes to a goal of recruiting medical students to the Northwest-Gary campus, upon medical school graduation transitioning to a Northwest Indiana-located residency program and retaining these physicians to serve in the Region,” Ryan said.

The United States Health Resources and Services Administration has designated Northwest Indiana as a high-needs geographic health professional shortage area, according to an IU School of Medicine news release.

250% spike in NWI COVID cases, rising positivity rates indicate worst is yet to come, professor says

The program’s partners say they hope the new cohort can help ease this gap.

Residents in the new program will be integrated into the network of Northwest Indiana GME Consortium partners, like Regional Health Systems in Merrillville.

“The psychiatry residency program brings us one step closer to meeting the long-term public health needs of severely and chronically mentally ill patients and underserved populations in Northwest Indiana,” Regional Health Systems Chief Medical Officer Kobie Douglas said in the release. “Since medical residents often remain in the area where they completed their residency, providing more opportunities to train here will help address the disparities in access to psychiatric care."

College Goal Sunday to offer free FAFSA guidance in virtual event

The program is offered through the IU School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry along with other residency programs in Indianapolis and Vincennes.

Residents will gain experience in areas like primary care, neurology, addictions, child and adolescent care while in the program.

“This program will help IU School of Medicine increase the number of mental health professionals trained in the state to be able to serve Hoosiers,” said Paul Wallach, executive associate dean for education affairs and institutional improvement at the IU School of Medicine. “By focusing on mental health and primary care, this next generation of psychiatrists will learn to provide the specialized, individualized care many patients in this vulnerable population need.”

Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crews extinguish fire at Crown Point Burger King

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts