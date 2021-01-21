IUN celebrates struggle to celebrate MLK on campus

“We tried to do things to generate interest for minority students,” Deloney said.

After his stroke, Deloney re-enrolled in classes to finish his degree in 1992. He also became more visible and vocal for the King holiday on campus. He had his first one-man march in 1990.

Deloney later organized peaceful protests and silent vigils on campus, during which students praised those students of color who preceded them, making it possible for them to attend college.

During the 1990-91 school year, Deloney worked with other campus organizations to garner continued support for the King holiday. A second march took place in 1991.

Meanwhile, Miller reported, church leaders, business people and community activists began addressing local concerns. This led to a busload of area residents going to the March on Washington and holding a concert at the Genesis Convention Center to support area food pantries during hard times.

Miller said her fellow IU chancellors were not very keen on the MLK observance because educators had other priorities. In addition, Miller said, college campuses were being criticized for stirring trouble and not sticking to schoolwork. Another holiday, opponents said, was one less day in school.