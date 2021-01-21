IUN celebrates struggle to celebrate MLK on campus

GARY — Sometimes, all it takes is one person with a dream and a cadre of people working together in the background to accomplish great things.
So it was for Todd Deloney Sr., an Indiana University Northwest alumnus, and former IUN Chancellor Peggy Elliott Miller, as they successfully not only made Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day an official campus observance, but one recognized throughout the IU system statewide.
“We wanted to do this because we felt the community with Dr. King,” Miller said during a Zoom conference Thursday on the landmark decision.
While Deloney held one-man marches and organized campus protests in 1990, Miller and others worked administratively to slowly gain support for the holiday.
“It was kind of a struggle,” said Miller, the first female chancellor in the IU system, serving at the Gary campus from 1983 to 1992. She later became president of the University of Akron.
Deloney faced his own struggles, including a near-fatal stroke in 1987 and threats while marching. However, as the East Chicago native, who founded the IUN Black Student Union, noted, “Aren’t we here to learn?”
With the Black Student Union, Deloney organized Black History Month events, college test coaching and textbook cooperatives.
“We tried to do things to generate interest for minority students,” Deloney said.
After his stroke, Deloney re-enrolled in classes to finish his degree in 1992. He also became more visible and vocal for the King holiday on campus. He had his first one-man march in 1990.
Deloney later organized peaceful protests and silent vigils on campus, during which students praised those students of color who preceded them, making it possible for them to attend college.
During the 1990-91 school year, Deloney worked with other campus organizations to garner continued support for the King holiday. A second march took place in 1991.
Meanwhile, Miller reported, church leaders, business people and community activists began addressing local concerns. This led to a busload of area residents going to the March on Washington and holding a concert at the Genesis Convention Center to support area food pantries during hard times.
Miller said her fellow IU chancellors were not very keen on the MLK observance because educators had other priorities. In addition, Miller said, college campuses were being criticized for stirring trouble and not sticking to schoolwork. Another holiday, opponents said, was one less day in school.
So Miller took it upon herself to adjust the calendar by adding an extra day of instruction while still allowing the King holiday.
“I got into some trouble,” she said. “I didn’t care. Still don’t.”
As Miller continued meeting with her fellow chancellors, she slowly gained their support.
By 1998, all IU regional campuses observed a day off for King.
Deloney admits it’s been a rough road, but he appreciates the recognition for the struggle three decades ago.
“I knew this date would come,” he said. “That day is here.”