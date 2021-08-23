IUN officially welcomes incoming, in-person students

GARY — For Fatima Avalos, an Indiana University Northwest freshman biology major from Lake Station, attending in-person classes feels “different.”

“Much of my senior year in high school was virtual,” said Avalos, a River Forest graduate. “It feels good to be back in class.”

Avalos was among the incoming freshmen and sophomores participating in IUN’s Redhawk Induction ceremony recently at the school’s Arts & Sciences Building. The program featured speeches and a pinning ceremony with the IU trident.

IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama, also in his first year at the Gary campus, likened the pandemic to a dark tunnel.

“Eventually you will come out of it and see the light of day,” Iwama said. “Nothing shines brighter than new students. You truly represent our renewed hopes and inspiration.”

Although the campus is open, masks are required. Iwama encouraged incoming students to seek help when they need it.

“Before you is a new road, a red-hot road,” Iwama told students, “a road which we walk with you.”