IUN officially welcomes incoming, in-person students

GARY — For Fatima Avalos, an Indiana University Northwest freshman biology major from Lake Station, attending in-person classes feels “different.”
“Much of my senior year in high school was virtual,” said Avalos, a River Forest graduate. “It feels good to be back in class.”
Avalos was among the incoming freshmen and sophomores participating in IUN’s Redhawk Induction ceremony Monday at the school’s Arts & Sciences Building. The program featured speeches and a pinning ceremony with the IU trident.
IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama, also in his first year at the Gary campus, likened the pandemic to a dark tunnel.
“Eventually you will come out of it and see the light of day,” Iwama said. “Nothing shines brighter than new students. You truly represent our renewed hopes and inspiration.”
Although the campus is open, masks are required. Iwama encouraged incoming students to seek help when they need it.
“Before you is a new road, a red-hot road,” Iwama told students, “a road which we walk with you.”
Rebecca Villarreal, a freshman biology major from Schererville, prefers in-person classes, which she took at Lake Central. “It’s easier to live our lives that way,” she said.
Valparaiso High School graduate Olivia Vandevelde is coming off a year of virtual study. “It’s exciting to be back on campus,” said the social work major, who due to illness and COVID-19 has not been in a classroom for two years.
Tracy Eustace, a business major from Crown Point and Boone Grove High School, took two years off before enrolling in college.
“It feels good getting back in the rhythm,” Eustace said.
Eustace prefers in-person learning. “It’s easier for a learning community and more face-to-face interaction.”
The induction ceremony was open to freshman and sophomores who could not take part last year. IUN has held the pinning induction ceremony since 2017. The 2020 program was virtual.
Thomas Hankins, a sophomore business major from Kouts, said returning to in-person learning “feels good and it really helps.”
The toughest part of virtual learning the past year, Hankins said, was working with different computer programs and software issues.
Offering faculty-alumni remarks was Maureen Rutherford, an assistant professor in the psychology department. One of seven children coming from Whiting, Rutherford was a first-generation college student. Despite work-study challenges, Rutherford graduated in 2005 with a double major in chemistry and psychology.
“You’ve made an important decision to come here,” Rutherford said.
The IUN professor offered students three piece of advice:
• Build a community of peers. Start that network early and keep adding to it.
• Manage your space and time. Be flexible.
• Get to know the faculty and connect with them.
Iwama explained the pinning ceremony reflects students’ commitment to IUN and the school’s commitment to them.
Sophia Tinajero, an incoming dental hygiene major from Chicago, took virtual classes in high school. With in-person classes, she said, “It’s new. I like it.”