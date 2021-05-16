IUN School of the Arts seeks educators for summer residency program

High school arts teachers can work on their own art and professional development at a new residency program at Indiana University Northwest this summer.

IUN in Gary is soliciting high school educators from across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland for the in-studio professional learning initiative that will be held on its campus for two weeks in June and July. Up to 10 applicants with backgrounds in fine arts, performing arts and community arts will be given access to IUN's teaching and learning facilities, as well as the expertise of its faculty.

"Our two-week flexible on-campus residences are for school-based practitioners interested in gaining new skills and knowledge in a supportive and immersive environment," the Indiana University Northwest School of Arts said in a news release. "During this time, each resident will concentrate on their own artistic or research practice and focus their time on thinking and creating independently. In some cases, residents may find shared interests with others in their residency cohort and decide to work in a cross-disciplinary way in developing ideas or practice exploration."