SCHERERVILLE — Cindy Torres, a Lake Central High School graduate and a sophomore at Indiana University Northwest, has won the prestigious Rotary Summer Study Abroad Scholarship.

With an Academic record of 3.9/4.0 GPA, Torres will study at Universidad de Alcala, Madrid, Spain.

She is the first in her family to attend college and is the youngest of nine siblings. She is pursuing a degree in Business Administration and has always been fascinated by different cultures and languages.

Torres said she is excited to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse herself in the Spanish language and culture.

The Rotary Summer Study Abroad Scholarship is a highly competitive and prestigious scholarship that recognizes students with exceptional academic records and a strong commitment to service. It provides students with the opportunity to study abroad and gain firsthand experience of different cultures, languages, and perspectives.

She is an exemplary student with outstanding leadership skills and a passion for community service. She has been actively involved in various student organizations on campus and has volunteered her time and expertise to several community service projects.

She is a Beta Gamma and Sigma (an international business honor society) member.

"I am thrilled and honored to have been selected for the Rotary Summer Study Abroad Scholarship. This scholarship will allow me to explore a new culture, learn a new language, and gain a broader perspective on the world. I am grateful to Rotary for this incredible opportunity, and I promise to make the most of it," Torres said.

For more information about the Rotary Summer Study Abroad Scholarship, visit http://www.rotary6540.org