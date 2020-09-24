IUN to host 30th annual forum on child abuse and neglect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana University Northwest School of Public and Environmental Affairs and community partners will host the 30th annual Forum on Child Abuse and Neglect starting on Friday. One of the state’s largest and longest-running conferences on the topic, this year’s theme is “Reframing Child Welfare.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the forum will be hosted online, with a morning of events Friday and five workshops in October.

The events are free and open to the public, and continuing education credits will be available to licensed social workers. Each event requires a separate registration.

Keynote addresses

Friday's program begins at 9 a.m. with opening remarks from Terry Stigdon, director of the Indiana Department of Child Services, and Sharon Pierce, CEO of Prevent Child Abuse Indiana. They are followed by two keynote speakers:

• Jerry Milner, an associate commissioner of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will speak from 9:15 to 10 a.m. on "Strengthening Children and Families Through Primary Prevention."