IUN to offer public free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics Friday and Saturday

Indiana University Northwest is offering the public free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics Friday and Saturday.

The Indiana University branch campus in Gary is offering the drive-thru clinics between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Parking Lot 2 at 3400 S. Broadway in Gary. The university is staging the clinics in conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard.

The tests and vaccines are free and open to the public. Anyone from Indiana over the age of 12 can get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or booster shots.

People also get swab tests for the coronavirus that's killed more than 4.9 million people worldwide, including more than 745,000 in the United States. More than 241 million people have been infected around the globe, including more than 45 million in the United States and more than 1 million in Indiana alone.

Hoosiers must be able to show residency and provide proof of age, such as with a valid photo ID.

While walk-ins are accepted, appointments are highly recommended.

To schedule an appoint, registered online at ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

For more information about eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine, visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.

