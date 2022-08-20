IUN's Lauren Pacheco to take on Chicago Humanities Festival leadership role

A Gary resident will lead one of Chicago's premier cultural institutions.

Indiana University Northwest Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren Pacheco was hired to serve as co-creative director of programming for the Chicago Humanities Festival along with Michael Green.

Pacheco, who brought Arts + Action Community Lab pop-ups all across Northwest Indiana and installed an IUN pop-up arts center in the Southlake Mall, has stepped down from her role at IUN to help lead the annual cultural festival that holds programming year-round in Chicago.

"Lauren and Michael have long careers as curators, programmers, artists and educators in Chicago, and both share the festival’s vision for connecting community and audiences with diverse voices of our time," Chicago Humanities Festival Executive Director Phillip Bahar wrote in a letter to members. "Their joint responsibilities will include curating CHF’s year-round programming, developing distinctive events and dynamic social experiences and strengthening our community partnerships."

The Chicago Humanities Festival sponsors lectures, concerts and films in Chicago, including at annual spring and fall festivals. It often brings big names like Bob Odenkirk, Molly Shannon, John Waters, Chuck Klosterman, Selma Blair, Kim Gordon, Sarah Cooper, Tim Meadows, Jonathan Van Ness and Bonnie Prince Billy, who all took the stage this spring.

"In my new role, I’m excited to bring the festival’s events to every corner of the city and deepen CHF’s many programmatic and community partnerships," Pacheco said. "At this moment, we have a unique opportunity to reimagine how the festival can more fully engage with the city."

For the first time, the Chicago Humanities Festival will have co-chairs. Bahar said the new leadership model would be beneficial for creativity and collaboration. Pacecho and Green will help reimagine programming, adding new events to enhance the festival experience.

“I’m eager to see the programs these innovative leaders create,” Bahar said. “With their energy and ideas, I’m confident that we will all have opportunities to experience the city and the Chicago Humanities Festival in new ways.”

Green is a senior programmer at the Chicago Humanities Festival who previously worked for the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago.

“I’m excited to work alongside Lauren to make the Chicago Humanities Festival the most dynamic and provocative place for live events and critical conversations in the city," he said.

Pacheco is a third-generation Mexican-American Chicagoan who hails from the Southwest Side and now lives in Gary's Miller neighborhood. She is a curator, artist and community organizer who has organized many cultural programs, festivals and exhibits.

At IUN, she handled community outreach, gallery curation, partnership development and cultural initiatives. She's also been active in the Calumet Heritage Area, Landmarks Illinois, the Chicago Creative Reuse Exchange and the Curatorial Board of Exhibit Columbus.

"It has been a pleasure working with Dean David Klamen and so many colleagues at Indiana University Northwest," she said. "I’m incredibly proud to have developed and curated various multidisciplinary creative placemaking projects across campus and the region. While I’m leaving IUN, I remain deeply committed to the civic and cultural dynamic of Gary and Northwest Indiana and will continue to advocate for our creative sector."

Pacheco and Green will start in their new roles next month just as the festival kicks off its new season of lectures, talks and cultural programs. It will feature upcoming appearances by Pete Souza, David Axelrod and Phil Rosenthal.

For more information, visit chicagohumanities.org.