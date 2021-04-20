Ivy Tech readies for online auction

Ivy Tech Foundation goes online with its second auction April 21 through 23.

Proceeds from the auction support the "Meet the Need" initiative for the Lake County and Valparaiso/Michigan City campuses. The auction helps Ivy Tech students thrive and flourish in these most challenging of situations.

There are a variety of items up for auction, including restaurant gift cards, a case of wine, Longaberger items, craft beer and a shopping spree in Valparaiso. Participants can bid on them from the comfort of their homes by simply going to https://event.gives/ivytech April 21-23.

Curbside pickup will be available from noon to 5 p.m. April 27 and 28 at the Valparaiso campus.

