Ja Rule and Ashanti will perform together this summer at the Festival of the Lakes at the Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond.

The rapper and R&B singer, who paired up for hits like "Mesmerize," "Always on Time" and "Wonderful," are scheduled to headline the Wednesday, July 12, bill. The duo teamed up on more than 10 songs starting with Fat Joe's "What's Luv?"

Both also have been successful as solo artists.

Ja Rule has sold more than 30 million records, such as "Venni Vetti Vecci," "Rule 3:36" and "Pain Is Love," collaborating with artists like Jennifer Lopez and Queen Latifah. Ashanti was the first female artist to have the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Foolish" and "What's Luv?"

She won a Grammy Award for best contemporary R&B and starred in movies like "Coach Carter," "John Tucker Must Die" and "Resident Evil: Extinction."

"I know them from the Hamilton Mixtape, which I love. They did 'Helpless' together and always play together," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "They seem popular with the younger crowd."

They are expected to take the stage at around 9 p.m., with the opening act starting at 7. The park opens at 5, and the VIP section an hour later.

The festival, formerly known as Summer Fest, celebrates Hammond's three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake. It has a carnival, local food vendors, a beer garden and a series of nightly concerts. Also headlining this year are the Brothers Osbourne on Thursday, Stone Temple Pilots on Friday, Lil Wayne on Saturday and Luis "El Flaco" Angel on Sunday.

"I always say this year's lineup is the best and it really is. We have some huge artists in rock, rap, R&B and country this year," McDermott said. "We've diversified it and it will be hugely successful. I had a lot of influence over how it turned out this year and I'm excited."

Traditionally, all the concerts at Festival of the Lakes are free. This year, the Lil Wayne show will start at $125; the other concerts will remain free, although people can buy VIP tickets to be closer to stage.

"We want to limit Lil Wayne to 15,000 people," McDermott said. "If we only sell 5,000 tickets, we'll give 10,000 away. Our concern was that Rick Ross drew 20,000 people this year and someone like Lil Wayne could draw 30,000 to 40,000. We can't accommodate a crowd that size."

Hammond is looking at having a paid concert for a big headliner on Saturday and keeping the rest of the concerts free for anyone to attend.

"Going forward, hopefully this will be the model," he said. "We'll have four free shows and one big show. We could have someone like Dave Matthews do a ticketed show on Saturday night. We could have a bigger, newer act than what we normally have. This model could work going forward."

For more information, visit festivalofthelakes.com.