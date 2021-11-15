 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JAG holds initiation, installation ceremony
urgent

JAG holds initiation, installation ceremony

JAG holds initiation, installation ceremony

Guest speaker Chanelle Glover, a breast cancer survivor, gives advice to students as they are initiated into the J.A.G. (Jobs for America's Graduates) program at Michigan City High School.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Breast cancer survivor Channelle Glover describes herself as someone who is “all about fun, all about life, all about community,” and that didn’t change when she was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 36.

Glover, who was a guest speaker at a recent J.A.G. Program (Jobs for America’s Graduates) initiation and installment ceremony at Michigan City High School, instead said she was encouraged by her diagnosis to learn all she could as a way of overcoming the setback.

The J.A.G. ceremony was held to recognize students and officers of the program, including MCHS senior Amya Higgins, who will serve as president this school year.

Because breast cancer awareness is one of the students’ several community outreach initiatives this year, JAG instructor Ray Davis invited Glover to speak to his students. Her message focused on challenging them to keep pushing through adversity, help each other and their community, and be the best versions of themselves.

“You will have days and nights the assignment you have been given will be challenging, but I say to you, ‘Don’t give up.’ You are the change. You make the difference. I challenge each of you – be you, be different.”

The J.A.G. Program is offered to MCHS students through a partnership with WorkOne and the Center of Workforce Innovations. The program helps students prepare for the future by focusing on four goals – leadership development, career preparation, civic awareness, and social awareness.

Also initiated as members of the J.A.G. Career Association during the ceremony were Samiyyah Agee, Da’Vion Anderson, Ruben Avelar-Najera, Kyra Bunsold, Christina Fitzpatrick, Megan Glade, Kamarrah Hervey, Karielle Jones, So’Raya Kelly, Marissa Mantel, Kalala Mccoy, Mason Piper, Briana Smith, Kayla Thompson, Kyle Washington, Taliyah Weathers, and Malkiyel Woodard.

According to Davis, the goal of J.AG. is for students to apply lessons learned to finding future career success. He said he will be there to support students along the way, telling them, “No matter how hard I am on you, it’s only because I believe in you.”

More information about Indiana’s J.A.G. program is available at https://www.indianacareerready.com/JAG, or by contacing MCHS J.A.G. Instructor Ray Davis at rdavis01@mcas.k12.in.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts