James and Betty Dye Scholarships available for qualified seniors

Jim and Betty Dye Scholarships are available for qualified seniors from Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper County high schools.
Each scholarship is $1,500 per semester ($12,000 total) toward attendance at Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest, IUPUI or Ball State University.
Students achieving a 3.25 GPA with school and community involvement are encouraged to apply. The SAT/ACT requirement has been waived this application year. Eligible candidates must electronically submit the application no later than 11:59 p.m. March 1.
Additional information about the scholarship and the online application can be found at www.dyescholarships.org.