 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James and Betty Dye Scholarships available for qualified seniors
alert urgent

James and Betty Dye Scholarships available for qualified seniors

{{featured_button_text}}
Whiting's Ethan Harbin tops 2019 class of Jim and Betty Dye Scholars

Ethan Harbin accepts a scholarship from the James W. and Betty Dye Foundation in 2019. The foundation currently is accepting new applications.

 Provided by Larry A. Brechner

Jim and Betty Dye Scholarships are available for qualified seniors from Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper County high schools.

Each scholarship is $1,500 per semester ($12,000 total) toward attendance at Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest, IUPUI or Ball State University.

Students achieving a 3.25 GPA with school and community involvement are encouraged to apply. The SAT/ACT requirement has been waived this application year. Eligible candidates must electronically submit the application no later than 11:59 p.m. March 1.

Additional information about the scholarship and the online application can be found at www.dyescholarships.org.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cigarette Prices in NWI

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts