Japanese restaurant coming to downtown Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A new restaurant is looking to open in the former Great Harvest Bread Co. at 204 S. Main St.
Sakura, a sushi and hibachi restaurant, is set to move into the location, which owner Guan Yu said he hopes to open by October.
Yu appeared Monday before the Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission, requesting to replace awnings and signage on the building, which is in the Courthouse Square Historic District.
He requested to replace the fabric on the current awning on the front facade of the building with a new, black fabric with the restaurant's name and logo.
Yu also requested to replace a side awning and recover an oval sign on the north side of the building.
Brad Miller, director of the Northwest Field Office of Indiana Landmarks and the commission's Indiana Landmarks adviser, recommended approving the front awning, but said either the signage on the side awning, or the oval sign, would need to be removed or reduced in size.
"The guidelines state that, 'Storefronts should be limited to two signs, one acting as a primary, and the other acting as a secondary sign,'" Miller said.
"The proposed awning signage and oval signage on the side of the building are approximately the same size and neither meets the general definition of a secondary sign."
The commission ultimately approved the front awning 4-0, with the oval sign to remain as presented, but reduced signage on the north side awning.
Commission Vice President Jim Kendall and members Jim Crisman and Richard Oesterle were absent.
A certificate of appropriateness for the request also was approved 4-0.
Yu also owns China Garden in Crown Point, as well as Yamato Sushi & Hibachi in Winfield.
The new Crown Point restaurant is a long time in the making, said Yu, who told The Times he hopes to serve beer and wine at Sakura.