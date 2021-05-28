Jasper County REMC names new CEO

Electric utility Jasper County REMC has named a new CEO to replace Bryan Washburn when he retires from the leadership role in July.

The Rensselaer-based not-for-profit electricity cooperative tapped its information technology system administrator, Jon Rich, to serve as its next CEO.

Rich started with Jasper County REMC’s billing department in 2004 and was soon promoted to a newly created IT position, where he was tasked with overseeing the utility's use of technology in its various departments and to benefit customers. He has served on the Jasper County REMC's management team for 10 years, working in project management, network security, server visualization, metering technology, substation communications, automated phone calls and other areas.

He's led many initiatives at the electric utility, such as implementing an electronic boardroom and a mobile workforce.

Jasper County REMC’s seven-member board of directors selected Rich for the top leadership role after a four-month search.

“The board was very thorough in its process to find the right candidates and make the right decision for the cooperative and its members,” said Ken Holmes of Holmes Executive Search, who assisted the process as a consultant.