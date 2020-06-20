1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; state tops 42,000 cases

Lake County recorded one additional COVID-19 death, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
A total of 234 people have died in the county from the respiratory disease. Neighboring Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties reported no new fatalities. Their death totals remained at 36, 25, 10 and one, respectively.
Lake County added 30 more coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 4,356.
Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties had one new case each, bringing their totals to 634, 483, 90 and 88, respectively.
Indiana's case total is up by 411 for a total of 42,061. New cases were reported between April 25 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Indiana had 19 new deaths, bringing the state's fatality total to 2,346. New deaths were reported between May 31 and Friday.
The state listed another 190 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 525 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 814; Crown Point, 424; Merrillville, 358; Hobart, 274; Dyer, 273; Munster, 177; Schererville, 156; Highland, 142; Whiting, 121; Griffith, 111; St. John, 73; Lake Station, 63; Lowell, 59; Cedar Lake, 55; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
The health department listed 78 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 752 cases and 55 deaths deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 433 cases and 13 deaths.
Death totals in Lake County included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 256; Center Township, 178; Washington Township, 51; Westchester Tonwship, 43; Liberty Township, 26, up one; Union Township, 26; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 12; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 184 inmates and 110 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 174 inmates and 98 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 401,802 people have been tested for coronavirus, with a 10.5% positive rate.
ISDH reports 32,754 tested in Lake County, 7,578 in Porter County, 6,186 in LaPorte County, 2,125 in Jasper County and 602 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between April 8 and Friday.
State officials announced last week any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
The Indiana State Department of Health also is offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at the Hudson-Campbell Sports Center, 455 Massachusetts St. Walk-ins are welcome, and doctor's orders are not required, Gary officials said.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. 5th Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
