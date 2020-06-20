1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; state tops 42,000 cases

The Westville Correctional Facility has 184 inmates and 110 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 174 inmates and 98 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 401,802 people have been tested for coronavirus, with a 10.5% positive rate.

ISDH reports 32,754 tested in Lake County, 7,578 in Porter County, 6,186 in LaPorte County, 2,125 in Jasper County and 602 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between April 8 and Friday.

State officials announced last week any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.

The Indiana State Department of Health also is offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at the Hudson-Campbell Sports Center, 455 Massachusetts St. Walk-ins are welcome, and doctor's orders are not required, Gary officials said.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. 5th Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.